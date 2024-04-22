“Nobody who ‘represents’ my dad actually cares to give the fans new unheard music, let alone keep his name alive.” Scott Weiland's son releases song featuring his father's vocals following extortion threat

By Paul Brannigan
Noah Weiland says that he has released Time Will Tell, initially recorded by his father post-Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver, after blackmail threats from persons unknown

Noah Weiland, son of former Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland, has released a new song featuring his father's vocals. The story behind the release of Time Will Tell, originally recorded by Scott Weiland as a solo track, is rather bizarre, as Noah Weiland says he's releasing it following an extortion threat from an anonymous individual.

Posting about the release on social media, Weiland, 23, writes, "can’t believe i’m saying this right now but basically i been getting blackmailed by a random number that somehow has a very old version of a song i have with my father.

"and because of that i am basically forced to release a song i had no intentions of releasing until way further into my career cause this coward rly thinks i’m about to send them $2k to not leak it. sooo, i beat em to the punch.. funny enough, i saw ‘TIME WILL TELL’ written on a bathroom wall the day i got that txt, maybe my dad thought it was time?

The post continues: "after years of struggling with addiction, homelessness, ppl hiding my dads $, liars, backstabbers, growing up too fast, losing my bro Gio, old friends turned foes, i been through a lot but the person i was years ago is FAR from who i am now."

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Weiland explains that the version of Time Will Tell he has released was produced by his friend Spencer Carr Reed.

“Due to the fact that nobody who ‘represents’ my dad actually cares to give the fans new unheard music, let alone keep his name alive in the first place, my friend Spencer Carr Reed and I decided to turn it into a more modern sounding song as if he was still alive and just decided to hop on one of my songs,” he says. “That was the concept behind it.” 

Weiland goes on to say that he has a hunch that the mysterious blackmailer is “one of my old best friends who’s super jealous of me.” 

Time, perhaps, will tell. 

