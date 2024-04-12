Listen to Scene Queen’s pounding new single, Stuck

Bimbocore provocateur Scene Queen has released a new single called Stuck.

The track, which is taken off the solo act’s (real name Hannah Collins) upcoming debut album Hot Singles In Your Area, features Dallas-based dance music artist 6arelyhuman.

Marketing materials state of the song, “The collaborators have released a brand new track and it’s the ultimate nostalgia anthem.

“Stuck sees both artists embrace their inner scene queen with sassy lyrics for the ages and a heavy dose of emo that will transcend you back to the 2005 heyday of skinny jeans, neon makeup, and coontail hair extensions

“One thing’s for sure: the two modern day social media stars are making music that would be profile song worthy.”

Scene Queen released her debut EP Bimbocore in April 2022 and its followup, Bimbocore Vol. 2, the following November.

The musician explained the parameters of the ‘bimbocore’ genre in a 2023 interview with Metal Hammer.

“Bimbos do not care about math but they do care a lot about human rights and politics – that’s important,” she said.

“Bimbos dress however the hell they want but, ideally, they dress insanely extra.

“Bimbo rules are quite literally to do and say anything as long as it’s beneficial to your mental health and the greater good of society.

“I feel like glitter and rhinestones are extremely necessary to my project. It’s OK to be materialistic. Honestly, we’re all slaves to capitalism anyway, so you’re allowed to like to spend money egregiously if you feel the need to.

“Get a sugar daddy if you want one – you can be a girl boss and a sugar baby at the same time.”

Hot Singles In Your Area will be released this spring via Hopeless Records.

Scene Queen will also tour Europe as the special guest of Pvris this year. Dates are available below.

Apr 24: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Apr 25: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Apr 26: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Apr 27: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 29: Prague Lucerna, Czechia

Apr 30: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

May 05: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

May 06: Cologne Carlswerk, Germany

May 07: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 09: Utrechet Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

May 10: Paris Le Trabendo, France

May 12: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

May 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

May 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 16: London Troxy, UK

Get tickets.