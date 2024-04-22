Imagine Dragons announce huge North American tour to promote forthcoming sixth album Loom

Imagine Dragons have announced that they will release their sixth album, Loom, on June 28, and unveiled details of an extensive US arena tour in support of the record.

The Las Vegas pop-rock band are apparently about to enter "a fearlessly bold era" with their new nine-track album, which they're previewing with current single Eyes Closed. While the world waits to see exactly what this means, the trio are further whetting appetites with the announcement of their first tour dates in support of the album.

Imagine Dragons will play:



Jul 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 02: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 04: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Aug 12: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 16: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug18: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 20: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 22: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 23: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 28: Charlotte mPNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 30: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 01: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 04: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 06: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman, TX

Sep 08: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena, MO

Sep 28: Seattle The Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 29: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Oct 02: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 05: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 06: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 11: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 17: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 22: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA



Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on April 23. The general onsale begins on April 26 at 10AM local time here.

Watch the video for Eyes Closed below:

Frontman Dan Reynolds says of the new track, “After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality. The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It’s finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too.”