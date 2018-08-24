Nosound release stunning new video for Shelter

Nosound have released a new promo video for Shelter. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Allow Yourself and you can watch the video below.

The stunning new promo video was filmed by mainman Giancarlo Erra in both the Greek island of Paros and in Marston Marshes in Norwich, near Erra's Norfolk home.

“I had a very specific view in mind, I had the idea of a woman coming from the sea and meeting another woman in this field, without suggesting anything specific about the past of the two characters, or the nature of their meeting or relationship," Erra tells Prog. "Also, to me, without wanting to make a political statement, I needed to subtly make reference to a subject very dear to my home country, Italy, with the heart-breaking situation of migrants coming from the sea and some terrible politicians and diffused racism across the population.”

Allow Yourself sees the band's sound shift slightly, offering a distinctly modern, minimalist take on progressive music with echoes of Martin Grech, Radiohead and Portishead.

“The song showcases more than others the departure for Nosound from guitars or rock instrumentation/sound, the evolution in integrating electronics instead of omnipresent guitars and classic drums, and a renewed intention of leaving aside any form of instrument virtuosity while going towards a more contemporary and minimalist approach. It’s a song showing more than others how we're evolving our songwriting and applying it to a wider context of instruments and formats.”

Allow Yourself will be released through Kscope on September 21. It can be pre-ordered here. Pre-orders will receive an exclusive signed postcard & wristband (till stocks last), immediate download of the first single Don't You Dare and, on release date, the full album as an mp3, an uncompressed binaural mix & FLAC 5.1 surround sound mix.