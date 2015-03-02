Nosound aim high with live album

Nosound are gearing up to release a live album recorded at an astronomical observatory.

It was made when the band appeared at last year’s Starmus Festival at the Teide Observatory on Tenerife, alongside Rick Wakeman, Brian May, Professor Stephen Hawking and others.

The album is called Teide 2390 and it’s launched on April 13 via Kscope. The label say: “Performed and recorded at Starmus, in front of an invited audience at an altitude of 2390m, the band played songs from their 2005 debut Sol29, 2008’s Lightdark, 2009’s A Sense Of Loss and their most recent album Afterthoughts.”

Teide 2390 will be available in CD and CD/DVD formats. It’s available for pre-order now. View their video for the track I Miss The Ground below.

Tracklist