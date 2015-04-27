Nordic Giants in Rapture video

Nordic Giants have released a video for their track Rapture, featuring guest vocalist Beth Cannon.

It’s taken from their mainly instrumental debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions, which is released on May 4 via Kscope.

Their set will contain short films that combine illustration, animation and actor-led stories which tie in with the music.

Nordic Giants – made up of “elusive duo” Loki and Roka – tour the UK next month:

May 03: Leeds Brundenell Social Club

May 04: London Village Underground

May 05: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 06: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre

May 08: Nottingham Contemporary

May 09: Brighton Concorde 2

May 10: Bristol The Lantern