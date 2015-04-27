Nordic Giants in Rapture video

Nordic Giants have released a video for their track Rapture, featuring guest vocalist Beth Cannon.
It’s taken from their mainly instrumental debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions, which is released on May 4 via Kscope.
Their set will contain short films that combine illustration, animation and actor-led stories which tie in with the music.
Nordic Giants – made up of “elusive duo” Loki and Roka – tour the UK next month:
May 03: Leeds Brundenell Social Club
May 04: London Village Underground
May 05: Manchester Deaf Institute
May 06: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre
May 08: Nottingham Contemporary
May 09: Brighton Concorde 2
May 10: Bristol The Lantern