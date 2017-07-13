Nordic Giants announce Amplify Human Vibration UK tour

Nordic Giants have announced that they’ll return to the UK later this year for a headline tour.

They’ve lined up the eight dates to promote their upcoming documentary titled Amplify Human Vibration, which the duo of Loki and Rôka hope will “shed a positive light on the everyday world we live in.”

The crowdfunded film will also be accompanied by a new soundtrack on CD and vinyl, while the documentary will be given away free online.

The band say: “Our aim is to produce a short film to explore the kindness of humanity and decipher what drives these people. For those that have seen the live show before fear not, this will not be a light affair, but a thought-provoking exploration into the human spirit.”

Nordic Giants’ last studio album was 2015’s A Seance Of Dark Delusions which they also supported with dates in the UK.

Find a full list of the duo’s UK headline tour below.

Nordic Giants 2017 UK headline tour

Oct 31: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 01: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 03: London Bush Hall

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival

Nov 05: Glasgow Stereo

Nov 06: Nottingham Bodega

Nov 07: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 08: Bristol The Fleece

Critics' Choice 2015 - Nordic Giants