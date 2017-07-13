Trending

Nordic Giants announce Amplify Human Vibration UK tour

Nordic Giants will return to the UK in October and November to coincide with new documentary Amplify Human Vibration

Nordic Giants have announced that they’ll return to the UK later this year for a headline tour.

They’ve lined up the eight dates to promote their upcoming documentary titled Amplify Human Vibration, which the duo of Loki and Rôka hope will “shed a positive light on the everyday world we live in.”

The crowdfunded film will also be accompanied by a new soundtrack on CD and vinyl, while the documentary will be given away free online.

The band say: “Our aim is to produce a short film to explore the kindness of humanity and decipher what drives these people. For those that have seen the live show before fear not, this will not be a light affair, but a thought-provoking exploration into the human spirit.”

Nordic Giants’ last studio album was 2015’s A Seance Of Dark Delusions which they also supported with dates in the UK.

Find a full list of the duo’s UK headline tour below.

Nordic Giants 2017 UK headline tour

Oct 31: Southampton Talking Heads
Nov 01: Brighton Concorde 2
Nov 03: London Bush Hall
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival
Nov 05: Glasgow Stereo
Nov 06: Nottingham Bodega
Nov 07: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 08: Bristol The Fleece

