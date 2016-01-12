Critics' Choice 2015 - Nordic Giants

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

They’d been creating something of a buzz long before signing to Kscope, but when Nordic Giants released A Sceance Of Dark Delusions, they certainly lived up to the promise. “It’s a bold panorama of textures, rhythms and volumes,” said Rob Hughes, reviewing there album in Prog 55. The band’s bold and artistic take on modern progressive music continues to intrigue all who cross their path.

The band’s strikingly conceptual art is delivered in this video for Rapture from the well-received debut album, which is at No. 9 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice.