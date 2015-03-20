Nordic Giants: A Séance Of Dark Delusions

It’s easy to be cynical about an act such as Nordic Giants. Their live shows are not live shows, but “emotive sensual experiences” featuring live actors, animation and digital mapping; the nameless band members – described by their own website as “mythical creatures” – are disguised in outfits of raven feathers; and, well, their album is called A Séance Of Dark Delusions

For all the delusions and affectations, however, it’s hard not to be seduced – at least for a couple of spins. Within the sphere of aural grandness, this is very good stuff indeed, successfully pairing epic prog guitar work with warm electronic loops and end-of-days narration.

Opener Elysian Dreams conjures up Explosions In The Sky at their most intense; Spirit sounds like Pink Floyd attempting a Bond theme; and when Nordic Giants are at their most commercial (Rapture), think Enya joining Mogwai.

A few tunes and an escape from the post-rock template of ethereal bit/loud bit and Nordic Giants could enjoy festival success on a par with Sigur Rós./o:p