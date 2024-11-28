"No set list, just whatever happens." Steve Hogarth announces his traditional Christmas shows

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth has announced a short run of his traditional solo Christmas shows in England and Germany for December and a later solo show in the Netherlands in January.

The dates include a three-night run at the popular Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching in East Sussex, and as usual Hogarth will be taking a laid-back, improvisational approach to what he performs on the night.

"One “man", a larynx, a piano, a Christmas tree, and a room full of good people," he says. "No set list, just whatever happens. Bring a bauble and hang it on my tree and I’ll ply you with drink. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh (and then you’ll get to the gig)."

Hogarth will play:

Dec 5/6: UK Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral The Crypt

Dec 8: GER Bochum Kristuskirche

Dec 12/13/14: UK East Sussex Fletching Trading Boundaries

Dec 20/21: UK Oxford St John The Evangelist Church

Jan 4: NED Dordrecht, (near Rotterdam) Bibelot Club