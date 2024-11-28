"No set list, just whatever happens." Steve Hogarth announces his traditional Christmas shows

By
( )
published

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth will play live shows in England Germany and the Netherlands over the festive period

Steve Hogarth
(Image credit: Kevin Nixon)

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth has announced a short run of his traditional solo Christmas shows in England and Germany for December and a later solo show in the Netherlands in January.

The dates include a three-night run at the popular Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching in East Sussex, and as usual Hogarth will be taking a laid-back, improvisational approach to what he performs on the night.

"One “man", a larynx, a piano, a Christmas tree, and a room full of good people," he says. "No set list, just whatever happens. Bring a bauble and hang it on my tree and I’ll ply you with drink. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh (and then you’ll get to the gig)."

Hogarth will play:
Dec 5/6: UK Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral The Crypt
Dec 8: GER Bochum Kristuskirche
Dec 12/13/14: UK East Sussex Fletching Trading Boundaries
Dec 20/21: UK Oxford St John The Evangelist Church
Jan 4: NED Dordrecht, (near Rotterdam) Bibelot Club

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.