NMB release new video for Beatles-like Your Place In The Sun

Neal Morse Band rebranded as NMB for latest album Innocence And Danger

Neal Morse Band 2021
The Neal Morse Band, who have re-branded as NMB, have released a brand new video for The Beatles-influenced Your Place In The Sun, which you can watch below.

It's taken from NMB's latest album, Innocence & Danger, which was released through InsideOut Music in August.

"This was another seed that Randy brought in," explains drummer Mike Portnoy. "It originally had a bit of a Steely Dan/Joe Cocker shuffle to it and we then gave it the NMB touch. The end of each chorus has a cool Beatle-esque tag that Bill brought in. Like all my favourite NMB songs, it features 4 of us sharing the lead vocals.”

NMB have previously released videos for Do It All Again and Bird On A Wire.

 Innocence & Danger is available as a limited edition 2CD+DVD Digipak (featuring a Making Of documentary), 3LP+2CD Boxset, Standard 2CD Jewelcase & Digital Album, featuring artwork by Thomas Ewerhard (Transatlantic).

