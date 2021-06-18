NMB (Neal Morse Band) release video for Do It All Again

The Neal Morse Band, who have re-branded as NMB, have released a brand new video for Do It All Again, which you can watch below.

It's taken from NMB's latest album, Innocence & Danger, which will be released through InsideOut Music on August 27.

“This was the first song we wrote when we reconvened for the sessions for this album," says NMB drummer Mike Portnoy. "It rooted from an idea Bill Hubauer brought in and we built off it from there. Like most NMB songs, I love the sharing of lead vocals...n Neal Morse on the verses, Bill on the B section and an amazingly catchy 3-part harmony chorus with Eric Gillette taking the lead.”

With NMB’s previous two releases being concept albums, it’s perhaps remarkable that Innocence & Danger is a series of unrelated songs, but drummer Mike Portnoy says “After two sprawling back to back double concept albums in a row, it was refreshing to get back to writing a collection of unrelated individual songs in the vein of our first album.”

The album will be released as a limited edition 2CD+DVD Digipak (featuring a Making Of documentary), 3LP+2CD Boxset, Standard 2CD Jewelcase & Digital Album, featuring artwork by Thomas Ewerhard (Transatlantic).

Pre-order Innocence & Danger.

At the same time the band have announced a run of European dates for May and June 2022, including a date at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 3. You can see a full list of dates below.

NMB European tour dates 2022:

May 28: SPA Madrid Teatro Kapital

May 29: PA Barcelona Apolo

May 30: ITA Milan Live Club

May 31: SWI Pratteln Z7

Jun 2: NED Tilburg 013

Jun 3: UK London Shepherds Bush Empire

Jun 4: FRA Paris Trianon

Jun 5: LUX Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal

Jun 7: GER Cologne Live Music Hall

Jun 9: CZE Brno Sono

Jun 10: POL Krakow Studio Club

Jun 11: POL Warsaw Progresja

Jun 13: GER Hamburg Markethalle

Jun 15: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Jun 16: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Jun 17: SWE Stockholm Lilla Cirkus