NMB (Neal Morse Band) release video for Do It All Again

The Neal Morse Band, who have re-branded as NMB, have released a brand new video for Do It All Again, which you can watch below.
It's taken from NMB's latest album, Innocence & Danger, which will be released through InsideOut Music on August 27.
“This was the first song we wrote when we reconvened for the sessions for this album," says NMB drummer Mike Portnoy. "It rooted from an idea Bill Hubauer brought in and we built off it from there. Like most NMB songs, I love the sharing of lead vocals...n Neal Morse on the verses, Bill on the B section and an amazingly catchy 3-part harmony chorus with Eric Gillette taking the lead.”
With NMB’s previous two releases being concept albums, it’s perhaps remarkable that Innocence & Danger is a series of unrelated songs, but drummer Mike Portnoy says “After two sprawling back to back double concept albums in a row, it was refreshing to get back to writing a collection of unrelated individual songs in the vein of our first album.”
The album will be released as a limited edition 2CD+DVD Digipak (featuring a Making Of documentary), 3LP+2CD Boxset, Standard 2CD Jewelcase & Digital Album, featuring artwork by Thomas Ewerhard (Transatlantic).
At the same time the band have announced a run of European dates for May and June 2022, including a date at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 3. You can see a full list of dates below.
NMB European tour dates 2022:
May 28: SPA Madrid Teatro Kapital
May 29: PA Barcelona Apolo
May 30: ITA Milan Live Club
May 31: SWI Pratteln Z7
Jun 2: NED Tilburg 013
Jun 3: UK London Shepherds Bush Empire
Jun 4: FRA Paris Trianon
Jun 5: LUX Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal
Jun 7: GER Cologne Live Music Hall
Jun 9: CZE Brno Sono
Jun 10: POL Krakow Studio Club
Jun 11: POL Warsaw Progresja
Jun 13: GER Hamburg Markethalle
Jun 15: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Jun 16: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite
Jun 17: SWE Stockholm Lilla Cirkus