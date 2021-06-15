Nixon slash the price of their awesome Metallica watches by 30%

The Amazon Prime Day sales are on the horizon, taking place on June 21 and 22. And while the online shopping giant gears up for its annual event, other companies are getting in on the action early, such as Nixon. They've cut the price of three of their hugely popular Metallica Time Teller watches by 30% – reducing them from $125 to $87.50.

And that’s not all. The US Nixon website also has a host of other savings on more of their watches, baseball caps, hats, duffel bags, backpacks and more. And while the Metallica watches are sold out on the UK Nixon website, there are still plenty of bargains to be found in their sale.

But back to the Metallica watches and first up is the Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead) Time Teller design. Schroeder has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions down through the years, including creating the album cover for St. Anger, along with various illustrations and t-shirt designs. This particular watch design has been taken from the Damage Inc. single artwork.

Next we have Hardwired design, quickly followed by a design based on the cover of Metallica's classic debut album Kill 'Em All.

Metallica x Nixon: Pushead design: Was $125 , now $87.50

This Nixon design features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead). Pushead will be a familiar name to all Metallica fans, and we love this Damage Inc. design.

Metallica x Nixon: Hardwired design: Was $125 , now $87.50

Imagine if this watch was hardwired to self-destruct. Well: you'd never buy it, would you? But it isn't. It's guaranteed waterproof to 100m /10 ATM, and comes with a two-year warranty. What's more, it looks amazing.

Metallica x Nixon: Kill 'Em All design: Was $125 , now $87.50

Possibly the thrashiest watch ever made, as Metallica's debut album is celebrated via the medium of attractive Nixon timepiece. Check out those hands: one based on the band's logo, one based on that bloodied hammer from the cover of Kill 'Em All.

