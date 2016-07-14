Nightwish's track to be used by Olympic swim team

Nightwish’s track Last Ride Of The Day is to be used by Australia’s national synchronised swimming team at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The song is taken from their 2012 album Imaginaerum. The orchestral version of the track will be played while the team compete at the Championships in Rio next month.

Nuclear Blast report that Nightwish “Feel very honoured and wish good luck to the entire team.”

It’s not the first time that the Last Ride Of The Day has been used in the world of sport. It was used as the official anthem for the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland and Sweden in 2012.

Nightwish have a number of live shows scheduled over the coming months in support of their eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 20: Jamsa Himos park, Finland

Aug 26: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Sep 08: Lisbon Coliseu, Poland

Sep 10: Madrid Barclaycard Arena

Sep 14: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan

The 10 Best Nightwish Songs