Listen to Orbs' new album Past Life Regression in full

Orbs have made their second album Past Life Regression available to stream in full ahead of its official release with TeamRock.

The supergroup – which includes Dan Briggs of Between The Buried And Me, Adam Fisher of Fear Before The March Of Flames, and Ashley Ellyllon, formerly of Abigail Williams and Cradle of Filth, will launch the follow-up to 2010’s Asleep Next To Science on July 15.

They’ll then head out on their first tour for six years.

Briggs tells TeamRock: “We’ve been waiting now for three years to release this album and it’s a great feeling to finally have it out there for everyone to hear.

“The songs are so diverse that it’s been hard to talk about one of them at a time, best to just press play and take in the story of reincarnation in all its many weird forms.”

Past Life Regression can be pre-ordered via MerchNow.

Orbs Past Life Regression tracklist

Death Is Imminent (However, Relative) Dreamland II Jaws on Repeat (Life on Hold) Peculiar, Isn’t It? These People Are Animals Exploded Birds Giving Tree Hanging Me Not That Kind of Ouroboros El Burro

Jul 29: Charleston Compass, SC

Jul 30: Charlotte Lunchbox Records, NC

Jul 31: Richmond Strange Matter,VA

Aug 02: Lancaster Lizard Lounge, PA

Aug 03: Brooklyn Black Bear Bar, NY

Aug 05: Providence Psychic Readings, RI

Aug 06: Greensboro Crown, NC