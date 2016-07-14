Plini in Paper Moon video

Plini has released a video for his track Paper Moon with TeamRock.
The song features on the 24-year-old’s debut album Handmade Cities, which will launch on August 26.
The video was shot on the Australian virtuoso’s first ever US tour where he was on the road with Intervals. The band’s Aaron Marshall appears in the promo.
Plini says: “For someone who has spent hundreds of hours alone in a bedroom writing music, I still find it completely unreal to have the opportunity to perform my music for thousands of people and travel the world consuming unhealthy amounts of coffee and cheese.
“The icing on the cake is having someone as talented as Randy Edwards there to capture the fun on camera.”
Plini is currently on the road with Animals As Leaders. Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Plini 2016 tour dates
Jul 14: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK
Jul 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Jul 16: Plymouth The Hub, UK
Jul 17: Reading Sub 89, UK
Jul 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Jul 20: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Jul 22: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany
Jul 23: Aschaffenburg Colossaal, Germany
Jul 24: Munich Free & Easy, Germany
Jul 25: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany
Jul 26: Colmar Grillen, France
Jul 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Jul 29: Lyon CCO, France
Jul 30: Toulouse Connexion, France
Aug 01: Madrid But, Spain
Aug 02: Barcelona Razz2, Spain
Aug 03: Puget Sur Argens Rats, France
Aug 04: Fontaneto d’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Aug 05: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy
Aug 06: Collegno Padiglione, Italy
Aug 07: Borghetto Agosto Borghettaro, Italy