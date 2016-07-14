Matt Berry streams Obsessed And So Obscure

Matt Berry has issued a stream of his track Obsessed And So Obscure.

It’s lifted from his album The Small Hours, which is set for release on September 16 via Acid Jazz Records.

Berry says: “The album refers to the small hours before dawn when you and me worry about things. It can be an intensely quiet time and so all your thoughts and fears can be amplified.”

He’ll tour the UK with his band The Maypoles in October and November this year. The Small Hours is available for pre-order.

The Small Hours cover

Matt Berry The Small Hours tracklist

Intro One By One The Peach & The Melon Say It Again Gone For Good Beam Me Up Seasons On Fire Night Terrors Lord Above Obsessed And So Obscure Wounded Heart The Small Hours

Matt Berry And The Maypoles 2016 UK tour

Oct 25: Birmingham Academy 2

Oct 26: Sheffield Foundry

Oct 27: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Oct 28: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 29: Middlesbrough Teeside University

Oct 30: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 01: London Koko

Nov 02: Bristol SWX

Nov 03: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

