Matt Berry streams Obsessed And So Obscure

Matt Berry has issued a stream of his track Obsessed And So Obscure.
It’s lifted from his album The Small Hours, which is set for release on September 16 via Acid Jazz Records.
Berry says: “The album refers to the small hours before dawn when you and me worry about things. It can be an intensely quiet time and so all your thoughts and fears can be amplified.”
He’ll tour the UK with his band The Maypoles in October and November this year. The Small Hours is available for pre-order.
Matt Berry The Small Hours tracklist
- Intro
- One By One
- The Peach & The Melon
- Say It Again
- Gone For Good
- Beam Me Up
- Seasons On Fire
- Night Terrors
- Lord Above
- Obsessed And So Obscure
- Wounded Heart
- The Small Hours
Matt Berry And The Maypoles 2016 UK tour
Oct 25: Birmingham Academy 2
Oct 26: Sheffield Foundry
Oct 27: Edinburgh Liquid Room
Oct 28: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 29: Middlesbrough Teeside University
Oct 30: Manchester Academy 2
Nov 01: London Koko
Nov 02: Bristol SWX
Nov 03: Nottingham Rescue Rooms