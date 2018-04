Nightwish have released a live video featuring a performance of Yours Is An Empty Hope.

It’s taken from the limited-edition Tour Edition of eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, launched last month to tie in with the band’s European tour.

Frontwoman Floor Jansen recently admitted she relied on her pre-show nerves to deliver her best work, saying: “I’m nervous – I don’t want to be, but it’s a good one because it puts you on top of your game. I think you need that to nail it.”