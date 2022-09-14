Nickelback share their new video for San Quentin

You may have noticed that some internet users have been acting like giddy goats after Canadian arena rockers Nickelback teased a sample of their surprisingly crunchy new single, San Quentin.

Frontman Chad Kroeger says the track – taken from their forthcoming studio album Get Rollin' – was inspired by a chance meeting with a prison warden.

"I met the [San Quentin prison] warden at a party, and I couldn't believe how young he was," he told DJ Terrie Carr at New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA. "I was, like, 'There's just no way that you're the warden of San Quentin!' and everyone was, like, 'Yup. He is.'"

We suppose you've probably heard the track in an audio-only format, but here's a chance to see the Alberta four-piece in action during a blazing hot Canadian summer's day.

While Metallica performed the title track of their 2003 album St. Anger inside the actual prison grounds, Nickelback played it safe by setting up their equipment at Simon Fraser University Convocation Mall in British Columbia.

The video begins with fans rushing to the Burnaby building – built in 1965, bricks and mortar fans – after learning of the filmed performance through social media. Unlike St. Anger, there's no tension, no lags and no snarling police dogs. Just a wholesome good time.

Check the video out below.

The band’s tenth studio album will be available on November 18 via digital platforms and on CD. A deluxe edition of the album will include four bonus acoustic tracks: High Time, Just One More, Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? and Horizon.



Standard and exclusive versions of Get Rollin’ will also be released on vinyl in 2023.

The album tracklist is as follows:



1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb}

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More