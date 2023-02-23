Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets return to headline Night Of The Prog

By Jerry Ewing
This year's Night Of The Prog Festival takes place in Loreley in Germany from July 14-16

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have been announced as Friday night headliners for this year's Night Of The Prog festival, which will take place from 14 to 16 July on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany, which is part of the UNESCO world heritage.

Also booked to appear this year are Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster (Friday), French progger Franck Carducci (Saturday) and Swedish prog metallers Soen and French prog rockers Esthesis (both Sunday). Headline acts for Saturday and Sunday have yet to be announced.

It's a second appearance at the festival for Saucerful Of Secrets who also headlined the evnt back in 2019. This year they'll be bringing their Echoes show with them and it will be the band;s only German appearance.

"The festival is also a kind of class reunion for prog fans, who enjoy an overall flair that cannot be found anywhere else," festival CEO Winfried Völklein tells Prog. "The festival grounds offer enough space and the beer garden behind the stage, which is open to all, offers a breathtaking view into the Rhine valley. And of course the construction of the amphitheatre itself offers all visitors the best view on stage."

Night Of The Prog

