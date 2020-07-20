Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets move UK tour into 2021

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have confirmed that their postponed UK tour will now take place in 2021.
The band checked in back in May to say that they were moving their European tour into 2021, and although their shows in the UK were originally pushed back to October, the decision has been taken to move them to April and May next year.
A statement reads: “Due to the uncertainty surrounding us all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets UK tour, due to take place from October 1, is to be rescheduled for April and May 2021.
“It is important to the band that those who are planning to attend the shows are able to do so safely and without concern for their health and wellbeing. To achieve this, and to allow people the opportunity to plan their travel to and from the concerts, postponing until April 2021 was the best option.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to reschedule the shows in Gateshead and Southampton and customers can receive a refund from their ticket provider. However, we have announced shows as close as possible to these areas – Newcastle and Portsmouth. New tickets will need to be purchased and these shows are now on sale.
Tickets previously purchased for the other shows will be valid for the new dates.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets will release their new album Live At The Roundhouse on September 18 through Sony Records. It’ll launch on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray, with the concert recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019.
Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 UK tour
Apr 13: Leicester DeMontfort Hall
Apr 14: Guildford G Live
Apr 16: Croydon Fairfield Halls
Apr 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Apr 19: Portsmouth Guildhall
Apr 20: Sheffield City Hall
Apr 22: London Royal Albert Hall
Apr 24: Plymouth Pavilions
Apr 26: Brighton Dome
Apr 27: Bath Forum
Apr 29: Oxford New Theatre
Apr 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre
May 01: Cardiff St David's Hall
May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic
May 04: York Barbican
May 05: Newcastle O2 City Hall
May 07: Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 08: Manchester O2 Apollo
May 09: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 European tour
May 21: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany
May 22: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
May 23: Prague Forum, Czech Republic
May 24: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland
May 26: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany
May 27: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
May 28: Paris Grand Rex, France
May 30: Luxembourg den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium
Jun 01: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands
Jun 03: Randers Vaerket, Denmark
Jun 04: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany
Jun 05: Bad Honnef Insen Grafenwerth, Germany
Jun 07: Tallinn Alexela Hall, Estonia
Jun 08: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
Jun 10: St. Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrsky, Russia
Jun 11: Moscow Kremlin, Russia
Jun 16: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Jun 18: Sofia NDK National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria
Jun 19: Belgrade Sava Center, Serbia
Jun 22: Budapest Park, Hungary
Jun 23: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia
Jun 24: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jun 26: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy
Jun 27: Turin Stupinigi Sonic Park, Italy
Jun 28: Sete Theatre de la Mer, France