Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets move UK tour into 2021

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have confirmed that their postponed UK tour will now take place in 2021.

The band checked in back in May to say that they were moving their European tour into 2021, and although their shows in the UK were originally pushed back to October, the decision has been taken to move them to April and May next year.

A statement reads: “Due to the uncertainty surrounding us all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets UK tour, due to take place from October 1, is to be rescheduled for April and May 2021.

“It is important to the band that those who are planning to attend the shows are able to do so safely and without concern for their health and wellbeing. To achieve this, and to allow people the opportunity to plan their travel to and from the concerts, postponing until April 2021 was the best option.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to reschedule the shows in Gateshead and Southampton and customers can receive a refund from their ticket provider. However, we have announced shows as close as possible to these areas – Newcastle and Portsmouth. New tickets will need to be purchased and these shows are now on sale.

Tickets previously purchased for the other shows will be valid for the new dates.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets will release their new album Live At The Roundhouse on September 18 through Sony Records. It’ll launch on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray, with the concert recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019.

Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 UK tour

Apr 13: Leicester DeMontfort Hall

Apr 14: Guildford G Live

Apr 16: Croydon Fairfield Halls

Apr 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Apr 19: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 20: Sheffield City Hall

Apr 22: London Royal Albert Hall

Apr 24: Plymouth Pavilions

Apr 26: Brighton Dome

Apr 27: Bath Forum

Apr 29: Oxford New Theatre

Apr 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre

May 01: Cardiff St David's Hall

May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic

May 04: York Barbican

May 05: Newcastle O2 City Hall

May 07: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 08: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 09: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse

Nick Mason and his Saucerful Of Secrets recorded and filmed their set at iconic London venue The Roundhouse in May last year. Now it'll be released on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 European tour

May 21: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

May 22: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 23: Prague Forum, Czech Republic

May 24: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland

May 26: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

May 27: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 28: Paris Grand Rex, France

May 30: Luxembourg den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Jun 01: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 03: Randers Vaerket, Denmark

Jun 04: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany

Jun 05: Bad Honnef Insen Grafenwerth, Germany

Jun 07: Tallinn Alexela Hall, Estonia

Jun 08: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Jun 10: St. Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrsky, Russia

Jun 11: Moscow Kremlin, Russia

Jun 16: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 18: Sofia NDK National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria

Jun 19: Belgrade Sava Center, Serbia

Jun 22: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 23: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 24: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jun 26: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jun 27: Turin Stupinigi Sonic Park, Italy

Jun 28: Sete Theatre de la Mer, France