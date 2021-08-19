Nick Beggs creates hilarious Lego video for Trifecta's The Enigma Of Mr. Fripp

Prog fusion supergoup Trifecta, featuring Steven Wilson band members Nick Beggs, Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman, have released an hilarious video for their brand new single The Enigma Of Mr. Fripp which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the trio's upcoming debut album Fragments, which will be released through Kscope Records tomorrow, August 20.

"It’s amazing what you can do with an i-phone and a computer," laughs Nick Beggs, who created the new video. "After I was contacted by Daniel Kerson at Musical Brick a light bulb went on in my head. Daniel kindly created the lego characters and sent them to me from Singapore where he lives. I then set about making a stop frame animation. It took five days and was filmed at my home studio. I hope you enjoy it.”

The song is a fond reference to King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp.

"There's certain things you play on the Chapman stick and guitar that sounds like Robert," Beggs tells Prog in the current issue. "I thought 'That'll do.' I'm not going to shy away from it."

Fragments will be released on CD, black vinyl LP and limited edition neon orange vinyl LP (exclusive to the Kscope store) and digitally.

Get Fragments.