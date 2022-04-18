Nic Collins band Better Strangers release video for But I Don't Know Your Name

Miami quartet Better Strangers, who feature Nic Collins, son of Phil, who has just been seen by thousands of Genesis fans around the globe as the band completed their The Last Domino? world tour with Nic on drums, have released a video for their brand new single But I Don't Know Your Name, which you can watch below.

The four-piece began writing songs having met at school, inspired by classic and contemporary bands like Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Tame Impala, Porcupine Tree, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Genesis.

Alongside Collins are singer deCasa (better know as Luis Santiago) guitarist Joey Rodriguez and bassist Yang Waingarten. Music Radar recently included Nic as #2 on their fan-voted Top Five Prog Dummers poll.

“It’s hard for me to sing about things I can’t really connect with," explains deCasa of the new single. "Most of what I write is directly inspired by personal stories or by the ones of close friends. That authenticity has a huge effect on the delivery when we record or play live.”

Better Strangers are currently playing in clubs, festivals and support slots across the United States, United Kingdom & Europe. But I Don't Know Your Name is available on all streaming platforms.