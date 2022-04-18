Nic Collins band Better Strangers release video for But I Don't Know Your Name

By ( ) published

Miami quartet Better Strangers are currently on the road in 2022 after Nic Collins concludes his live work with Genesis

Better Strangers
(Image credit: Press)

Miami quartet Better Strangers, who feature Nic Collins, son of Phil, who has just been seen by thousands of Genesis fans around the globe as the band completed their The Last Domino? world tour with Nic on drums, have released a video for their brand new single But I Don't Know Your Name, which you can watch below.

The four-piece began writing songs having met at school, inspired by classic and contemporary bands like Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Tame Impala, Porcupine Tree, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Genesis.

Alongside Collins are singer deCasa (better know as Luis Santiago) guitarist Joey Rodriguez and bassist Yang Waingarten. Music Radar recently included Nic as #2 on their fan-voted Top Five Prog Dummers poll.

“It’s hard for me to sing about things I can’t really connect with," explains deCasa of the new single. "Most of what I write is directly inspired by personal stories or by the ones of close friends. That authenticity has a huge effect on the delivery when we record or play live.”

Better Strangers are currently playing in clubs, festivals and support slots across the United States, United Kingdom & Europe. But I Don't Know Your Name is available on all streaming platforms.

Better Strangers

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.