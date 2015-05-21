Your All-Time Favourite Slayer Songs Revealed

We recently ran a poll online to find out which song the Metal Hammer readers deemed as the greatest of all time. You voted in your thousands and we can now reveal the top ten Slayer songs AS VOTED FOR BY YOU.

10. Hell Awaits (taken from Hell Awaits, 1985)

9. Black Magic (taken from Show No Mercy, 1983)

8. Chemical Warfare (taken from Haunting The Chapel EP, 1984)

7. War Ensemble (taken from Seasons In The Abyss, 1990)

6. Dead Skin Mask (taken from Seasons In The Abyss, 1990)

5. South Of Heaven (taken from South Of Heaven, 1988)

4. Disciple (taken from God Hates Us All, 2001)

3. Seasons In The Abyss (taken from Seasons In The Abyss, 1990)

2. Raining Blood (taken from Reign In Blood, 1986)

1. Angel Of Death (taken from Reign In Blood, 1986)

