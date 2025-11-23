According to Glenn Hughes and Slayer's Kerry King, the rock and metal talent pool is drying up
Former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes and Slayer guitarist Kerry King have said in separate interviews that they can't think of any new bands that excite them.
Hughes, 74, was asked for his thoughts on the current rock scene and said he is "waiting to hear something special."
And King, 61, was asked a similar question about the current metal scene, and says "I got nothing."
Rock stars finding it difficult to get into up-and-coming bands is nothing new, and the "rock is dead" claim resurfaces every once in a while – usually from the mouth of Kiss star Gene Simmons.
While neither Hughes or King repeated that tired trope, both seem to have their doubts over whether any up-and-coming acts are waiting in the wings to be at the vanguard of the rock and metal world.
Hughes tells Rock & Pop 95.9: "With the new music, I don't hear a new Prince. I don't hear a new Jeff Buckley. I don't hear a new Led Zeppelin. I don't hear a new Rolling Stones.
"I don't hear anything. So, for me, I'm waiting to hear something special. I mean, really something special. I'm hoping that happens."
King was asked specifically about metal acts and also struggled to come up with any suggestions.
King tells Ultimate Guitar: "New bands I'm not really familiar with. I really thought the pandemic would jumpstart things, because people had nothing to do. You know, might as well learn an instrument.
"But in the wake of the pandemic, I still haven't seen an infusion of new bands, in my opinion. I'm also very far behind on it too, like the last strong induction of thrash type bands, for me, would have been when the Scandinavians got hot. Like In Flames. That was 25 years ago.
"I think Lamb of God's been around almost that long. But, I got nothing. I wish I did."
As well as his history with Deep Purple, Hughes had a spell with Black Sabbath. He was also a member of Dead Daisies and Black Country Communion,
King is of course a member of Slayer and has also been busy with his solo band.
