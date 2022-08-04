New video trailer released for A Sunday In Setpember

London Prog Gigs A Sunday In September prog all-dayer have released a video trailer giving a taste of all the bans who will be appearing at this year's event, which takes place at The Bedford in Balham on September 18.

A Sunday in September is headlined by Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir, with appearances from Pearl Handled Revolver, EBB, who feature members of all-female 80s shock rockers Rock Bitch, Downriver Dead Men Go and The Gift.

“Once again A Sunday In September showcases the diversity of modern bands in the ‘progressive’ genres, all of which are excellent but perhaps not all are familiar to you," exclaims organiser Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook group. "So here’s a new ‘teaser trailer’ just to give you a flavour of each act. Who’s going to be your new favourite band?"

Tickets for A Sunday In September are priced at £19.00 (+ £1.90 booking fee) and are available here (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab).