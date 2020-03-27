Lesoir premiere new video for Mosaic with Prog

Dutch proggers Lesoir have premiered their brand new video for single Mosaic with Prog. It's the title track of the band's forthcoming new album, which will be released through Glassville Records on May 4. You can watch the video in full below.

While Mosaic was not intentionally penned as a reflection on the current global situation, the multi-instrumentalist quintet’s latest offering does focus on a very similar and relevant topic. It has unintentionally taken on a new meaning with current world events.

“Ingo Dassen and I were talking about our parents, some of them are struggling with a disease”, vocalist Maartje Meessen tells Prog. “They had so many plans when they retired. He said something that has stuck with me, especially now; Sometimes, life decides to all of a sudden shatter your work of art. You have to start over, with the same pieces, to create something new.”

Though the original theme behind the single focused on their parents having to find new ways to enjoy life in the face of ageing and disease, Lesoir feel incredibly strongly that this now applies to a great many more of the world’s population, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Times are hard, but by rearranging our ‘pieces’ of life, we can find a way to still make something beautiful out of the things we’ve still got, and new things we find that fit them in these new situations we currently face. Be kind to one another during these times, and take joy in the small comforts we have.”

Pre-order Mosaic (the album).