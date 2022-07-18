Pearl Handled Revolver replace Maud The Moth at A Sunday In September

London Prog Gigs' A Sunday In September all dayer takes place at The Beford, Balham on September 18

Pearl Handed Revolver
This year's A Sunday In September prog all-dayer have announced that experimental progger Maud The Moth has had to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict. She has been replaced by UK prog quartet Pearl Handled Revolver,

This year's event, which tales place at The Bedford in Balham on September 18, features Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir, EBB, Downriver Dead Men Go and The Gift.

"Sadly Maud the Moth has had to withdraw owing to a scheduling conflict, but I hope to feature this amazing performer at a future event," says organiser Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook group. "However I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Pearl Handled Revolver, a favourite act of mine for many years, whose wonderful mix of proggy primal blues and blackened psychedelic soul music will add yet more diversity to an already eclectic line up. Once again, A Sunday In September will be showcasing a variety of prog and prog-related acts that set it apart from other ‘prog all-dayers’."

Tickets for A Sunday In September are priced at £19.00 (+ £1.90 booking fee) and are available here (opens in new tab).

