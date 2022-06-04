Lesoir, Maud The Moth, EBB and more announced for A Sunday In September

Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir, experimental progger Maud The Moth, EBB, Downriver Dead Men Go and The Gift have all been announced for this year's A Sunday In September, the all day prog event that is held at The Bedford in Balham on September 18.

"After such a successful event last year I’m delighted that this year’s A Sunday In September all-dayer continues the tradition with a rich diversity of modern prog," says organiser Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook group.

"The ever-popular The Gift making up for being unable to perform last year, the spectacular all-woman EBB and introducing great acts that are less-known to the prog community Maud The Moth (miss her at your peril!) and the Dutch cinematic post-rockers Downriver Dead Men Go in their first ever UK gig. Finishing with the fantastic melodic proggers Lesoir this will be another Sunday to remember at The Bedford, surely one of London’s nicest ‘prog-friendly’ venues!”

Tickets are priced at £19.00 (+ £1.90 booking fee) and are available here (opens in new tab).