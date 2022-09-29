New video released for emotive David Longdon single Love Is All

A brand new video for the emotive Love Is All, from the late Big Big Train singer David Longdon's upcoming solo album Door One has been released which you can watch the video below.

Door One will be released through English Electric Recordings on October 14. The album takes its title from the nickname for a recreation ground in Nottingham near where Longdon grew up.

"I sat in on some of the sessions for the album and heard Jeremy Stacey record drums for Love Is All," recalls former Big Big Train bandmate Greg Spawton. "As the session came to an end, David turned to me and said he wanted some 12-string guitar. David was aware of my passion for the instrument and I recorded my parts for the song a few days after David died. Although he was gone, it felt like it was one last precious moment of making music together."

The new album also features appearances from King Crimson drummer Jeremy Stacey, Theo Travis (Soft Machine), Steve Vantsis (Fish) and Longdon's former 1990s Gifthorse band mate Gary Bromham (Bjork, Sheryl Crow, George Michael) who contributed guitar, backing vocals, keyboard parts and textures and Gregory Spawton playing acoustic guitar on two songs.

Door One features artwork from David's partner and Big Big Train artist Sarah Louise Ewing, with graphic design by Steve Vantsis. Sarah’s cover portrait of David is from a photograph by Sophocles Alexiou.

Pre-order Door One.