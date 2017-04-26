Sheryl Crow - Be Myself album review

Everyday existence proves to be a rich resource for Be Myself’s lyrical themes. Mocking our fast-paced technological age, Roller Skate demands ‘I want a little face-to-face’ while Woo Woo complains that ‘every time I go on Twitter, someone’s butt is in my face’. Heartbreak Away is a fantastically unique depiction of espionage with chilling pre-election undertones.

Encouraging ballad Long Way Round helps to balance out the humour, and a potential duet with Keith Richards isn’t hard to imagine with a Honky Tonk groove leaking out of Alone In The Dark and the album’s title track. The record oozes confidence and spunky attitude – a far cry from her more recent country records thanks to the partnership with past collaborators Jeff Trott and Tchad Blake. Crow’s ninth studio album continues her streak as an eloquent songwriter with a great sense of humour.