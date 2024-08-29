New six-disc reissue for Porcupine Tree's Fear Of A Blank Planet

A new six-disc edition of Porcupine Tree's Grammy-nominated 2007 album Fear Of A Blank Planet album will be released through Transmission Records on October 25. You can watch a video trailer for the new edition below.

The new deluxe edition features five. CDs and one Blu-ray, as well as a 112-page hardback book and is probably the most complete collection of the album and related material to date, featuring remasters of Fear Of A Blank Planet and the Nil Recurring mini album, approximately 55 minutes of previously unreleased demos, an early live performance of a still work-in-progress version of the album, as well as BBC and instore session recordings.

The new book includes an in-depth examination of the process of creating the album by Stephen Humphries with interviews, alongside rare photographs from photographers Lasse Hoile and Carl Glover.

The set contains new 2024 remasters of the original album and the Nil Recurring EP, approximately 55-minutes of previously unreleased demos by both band and Steven Wilson, offering a rare insight into the creative process for the album, including two tracks not recorded for the final album.

There is also a live recording of a work-in-progress version of the album made at The Garage, Saarbrucken on September 23, 2006, while the band were still refining and developing the material. This has been mixed from the multitrack tapes for the first time for this edition, a five track BBC radio session (Maida Vale Studios, April 13, 2007) and an eight-song acoustic/unplugged in-store performance from Park Avenue, Orlando (October 4, 2007).

The set also includes remastered stereo and 5.1 surround sound mixes of Fear Of A Blank Planet and Nil Recurring, a new 2024 documentary - The Making of Fear Of A Blank Planet, plus three music videos,three songs performed live on film at The Palladium, Koln (December 4, 2007) and two live visual films; Sleep Together and Anesthetize.

Fear Of A Blank Planet was a concept album inspired by the Bret Easton Ellis novel Lunar Park, addressing how the adolescent protagonist battles his terminal boredom and attention-deficit disorders with a regimen of prescription drugs, TV, computer gaming, mindless violence, empty sex, and self-harm. The album features guest appearances from King Crimson's Robert Fripp and Rush's Alex Lifeson.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see the full tracklisting below.

Pre-order Fear Of A Blank Planet.

Porcupine Tree - Fear of a Blank Planet (Deluxe Edition Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Transmission Records)

Porcupine Tree: Fear Of A Blank PLanet Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. Fear Of A Blank Planet (2024 Remaster) [07:28]

2. My Ashes (2024 Remaster) [05:09]

3. Anesthetize (2024 Remaster) [17:52]

4. Sentimental (2024 Remaster) [05:26]

5. Way Out Of Here (2024 Remaster) [07:37]

6. Sleep Together (2024 Remaster) [07:28]

Disc 2

1. Nil Recurring (2024 Remaster) [06:15]

2. Normal (2024 Remaster) [07:08]

3. Cheating The Polygraph (2024 Remaster) [07:10]

4. What Happens Now? (2024 Remaster) [08:24]

5. Fear Of A Blank Planet (Tour Live intro) [02:02]

Disc 3

1.Fear Of A Blank Planet (Demo) [07:01]

2. My Ashes (Demo) [05:09]

3. Anesthetize (Demo) [16:49]

4. Sentimental (Demo) [05:03]

5. Cheating The Polygraph (Demo) [07:07]

6. Sleep Together (Demo) [07:26]

7. Always Recurring (Demo) [03:49]

8. Hey Sleeper (Demo) [03:36]

DIisc 4

1. Fear Of A Blank Planet (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [09:05]

2. My Ashes (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [05:44]

3. Anesthetize (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [17:12]

4. Sentimental (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [05:07]

5. Cheating The Polygraph (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [06:58]

6. Sleep Together (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [08:11]

Disc 5

1. Blackest Eyes (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [04:27]

2. Fear Of A Blank Planet (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [07:29]

3. Sleep Together (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [07:20]

4. The Pills I'm Taking (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [05:58]

5. Halo (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [05:42]

6. The Sky Moves Sideways (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:02]

7. Even Less (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [03:27]

8. Stars Die (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:34]

9. Waiting (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [03:52]

10. Normal (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:52]

11. Drown With Me (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:09]

12. Lazarus (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:06]

13. Trains (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:28]

Disc 6

1. Fear Of A Blank Planet (5.1) [07:28]

2. My Ashes (5.1) [05:09]

3. Anesthetize (5.1) [17:52]

4. Sentimental (5.1) [05:26]

5. Way Out Of Here (5.1) [07:37]

6. Sleep Together (5.1) [07:28]

7. Nil Recurring (5.1) [06:15]

8. Normal (5.1) [07:08]

9. Cheating The Polygraph (5.1) [07:10]

10. What Happens Now? (5.1) [08:24]

11. Fear Of A Blank Planet (Video) [04:19]

12. Way Out Of Here (Video) [04:17]

13. Normal (Video) [03:52]

14. Sleep Together (Live Visual Film) [07:32]

15. Anesthetize (Live Visual Film) [17:14]

16. Fear Of A Blank Planet (Video - Live at Palladium, Koln, 4 December 2007) [08:37]

17.Anesthetize (Video - Live at Palladium, Koln, 4 December 2007) [17:14]

18. Sleep Together (Video - Live at Palladium, Koln, 4 December 2007) [08:03]

19. The Making Of Fear Of A Blank Planet (Documentary Film) [48:23]