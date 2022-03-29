New book hails 1973 as prog's 'Golden Year'

A brand new book hailing 1973 as progressive music's 'Golden Year' has just been published by music publisher Sonicbond.

1973 - The Golden Year of Progressive Rock has been written by Dutch Progressive Rock Pages contributor Geoffrey Feakes, who has also authored books in Sonicbond's On Track series about the Moody Blues, Steve Hackett and The Who.

The book claims that 1973 was a pivotal year within the decade that defined progressive rock, although knowing the prog community, such a bold claim is likely to come under some scrutiny.

Certainly some of the major players released significant albums: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon, Yes released Tales From Topographic Oceans and Genesis Selling England By The Pound. But arguments could just as well be. made for 1971 (The Yes Album, Fragile, Nursery Cryme, Aqualung, In The Land Of Grey And Pink, Tarkus, Pictures At An Exhibition, Tago Mago, Meddle, Pawn Hearts, Moving Waves etc...) and even 1972 (Close To The Edge, Foxtrot, Thick As A Brick, Matching Mole, Neu!, 666, Trilogy, Zeit, Obscured By Clouds).

The book offers an overview of the year in question, and looks in depth at albums by Mahavishnu Orchestra, Greenslade, Rick Wakeman, Gong, Le Orme, Can, Kayak, Gentle Giant, Premiata Forneria Marconi, Renaissance, Caravan, Nektar, Manfred Mann’s Earth Band and Magma.

Get 1973 - The Golden Year of Progressive Rock.