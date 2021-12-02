PFM release video for epic, orchestral World's Beyond

Italian prog legends PFM (Premiata Forneria Marconi) have released a video for their brand new single World's Beyond, which you can listen to below. It's the opening suite to the band's upcoming album I Dreamed of Electric Sheep which was released through InsideOut Music in October 22.

"We wanted to start out with a song that has inside a lot of different music genres going on, but no lyrics," the band explain. "Why? Well, to give people the capacity to imagine everything, and not to tell them anything.”

“The whole process of creating a new piece of work is the result of a constant sharing of ideas and creativity," adds drummer and singer Franz Di Cioccio. "On this new album, Patrick and I act as the rhythm section, which works well because we really get along perfectly. One common thread between us is our great passion for Sci-Fi movies. In the past, we watched many of them together, one being the classic Blade Runner. One question in that movie really hit us: “Do androids dream of electric sheep?” It’s something that really made us think."

I Dreamed of Electric Sheep/Ho Sognato Pecore Elettriche, which is available in both English and Italian, is available as a limited edition 2CD Digipak in O-Card with special artwork, a gatefold black 2LP+2CD and special LP-booklet and as a digital double-album.

Get I Dreamed of Electric Sheep.