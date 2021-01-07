New Bad Elephant signing Simon McKechnie releases new video for Retro

British progressive rock composer Simon McKechnie has released a video for his song Retro. McKechnie has signed to Bad Elephant Music and will release his new album Retro this on March 19. You can watch the video in full below.

“I am very excited to be on board with the good people of Bad Elephant Music”, says McKechnie. “I look forward to working together to bring my latest album, Retro, to new audiences. I hope you enjoy it!!"

McKechnie is a composer, arranger and musician, based in London, UK. He has written for BBC television, classical ensemble Golden Section and The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments, and written arrangements for Roberto Pla's Latin Jazz Orchestra. He was the leader of the jazz fusion group Azul whose 2004 tour with contemporary dancer Genevieve Grady was Guardian Jazz pick of the week. His 2011 release London Reborn is a collection of interpretations of old London folk songs which The Daily Telegraph described as “an interesting and original piece of music”

In 2013 McKechnie released his first progressive rock album, Clocks And Dark Clouds. This was followed by Newton’s Alchemy in 2014 and From My Head To My Feet two years later.

Pre-orders open on February 5.