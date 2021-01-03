Bad Elephant release pay-what-you-want label sampler

UK prog label Bad Elephant Music have released a 'pay-what-you-want' label 13-track sampler of their roster, featuring, among others, The Fierce & The Dead, Sanguine Hum, Zopp, The Osiris Club, The Rube Goldberg Machine. Prog was listening to the sampler yesterday, and can assure you there;'s some fantastic music on offer.

Bad Elephant Music have been one of the most consistent and enterprising of progressive labels for the best part of a decade, unafraid to offer a home to unique and sometimes challenging artists - many favourites of Prog Magazine. “Bad Elephant Music is as much about art as it is commerce,” head honcho David Elliott once told us.

"We'd like to wish you all a Happy New Year, and say a big thank you to everyone who has 'flown' BEM this year, whether that's by contributing to one of our excellent releases, by buying a CD, LP or download, or by listening and enjoying," the label say. "We've made up a sampler of our 2020 catalogue, together with teasers from just some of the music you have to look forward to in 2021."

To get a hold of the new Bad Elephant Music sampler (you can see the full tracklisting below) head to the label Bandcamp page, enter your choice of amount (please give something - we're all here to support progressive music. in all its guises) and enjoy your music.

Get the new Bad Elephant Music sampler.

(Image credit: Bad Elephant Music)

Bad Elephant Music Label Sampler

1. Orange Clocks - Space Witch

2. Simon McKechnie - Retro

3. Zopp - V

4. Sloth Metropolis - Humani2e

5. Big Hogg - Thanks For The Roses

6. Whitewater - Stand In Line

7. Billie Bottle & The Multiple - Cogs

8. Citizen - Brightest Eyes

9. Ciccada - Open Wings

10. The Osiris Club - Phantasm

11. Sanguine Hum - Pyramids

12. The Rube Goldberg Machine - #2016

13. The Fierce & The Dead - Dancing Robots (live at Kozfest 2018)