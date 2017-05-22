Neck Deep return with 2 new videos

Neck Deep have released a pair of videos and announced details of their new album.

The follow-up to 2015’s Life’s Not Out To Get You is titled The Peace And The Panic - and it will be out on August 18 via Hopeless Records.

And to mark the announcement, Neck Deep have released two promos for new tracks Happy Judgement Day and Where Do We Go When We Go.

View them both below.

The band say: “We have released two music videos from our forthcoming new album The Peace And The Panic. We love you. Thank you for your incredible support of Neck Deep.”

The Peace And The Panic is also now available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

Neck Deep will head out on tour later this month in support of the new album. Find the album artwork, tracklist and the band’s full list of live dates below.

Neck Deep The Peace And The Panic tracklist

Motion Sickness Happy Judgement Day In Bloom 19 Seventy Sumthin’ Parachute Don’t Wait Heavy Lies Critical Mistake The Grand Delusion Wish You Were Here Where Do We Go When We Go

May 27: Slam Dunk Birmingham, UK

May 28: Slam Dunk Leeds, UK

May 29: Slam Dunk Hatfield, UK

Jun 16: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Jun 17: Salem Oregon State, OR

Jun 21: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Jun 22: Phoenix Fear Festival Grounds, AZ

Jun 23: Las Vegas hard Rock Hotel, NV

Jun 24: Salt lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jun 25: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 27: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 28: Metairie The Shrine On Airline

Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy park, FL

Jul 02: West palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC

Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NJ

Jul 07: Camden BB&T pavilion, NJ

Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health & Jones Beach Theatre, NY

Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 13: Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 14: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces New Mexico State University, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

