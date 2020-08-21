Napalm Death share video for bruising new single Amoral

Napalm Death have released a video for their new single Amoral.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism which will launch on September 18 through Century Media Records.

Vocalist Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway says: “A good shout to work once again with Michael Panduro, as he really adapts his style video to video rather than just using a singular approach.

“We delight in a generous helping of the absurd, so for one thing, the footage of children seemingly at play but displaying signs of systemic obedience really propels bassist Shane Embury’s lyrical thrust of our default powerlessness within the pecking order.

“As sonics go, I think it’s post-punk as fuck and grooves massively and accordingly.”

Napalm Death released the first track from the record Backlash Just Because last month.

Speaking previously about the cover art on the follow-up to 2015’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat, Greenway revealed: “The artwork specifically uses a white dove as a centrepiece, which of course is a commonly recognised symbol of peace and cooperation. The dove has been mauled very violently by a sterilising hand and in death appears particularly broken and bloodied.

“However, through the violence you can see an equality symbol in blood on the chest of the dove, which perhaps demonstrates – visually at least – that equality cuts through in the end.

“A positive amidst many negatives then, much like the album title itself being a bit of an oxymoron – the celebration of humanity even in the mangling jaws of negativity.”

1. Fuck The Factoid

2. Backlash Just Because

3. That Curse Of Being In Thrall

4. Contagion

5. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre

6. Invigorating Clutch

7. Zero Gravitas Chamber

8. Fluxing Of The Muscle

9. Amoral

10. Throes Of Joy In the Jaws Of Defeatism

11. Acting In Gouged Faith

12. A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen