Watch lyric video for Napalm Death’s mammoth new track Backlash Just Because

Napalm Death have released a lyric video for their new single Backlash Just Because.

It’s the first taste of music from the band’s upcoming studio album Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, which was announced earlier this month.

Napalm Death vocalist Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway says: “This song in particular really spurred me on when I was writing lyrics for the album overall. It’s raucous and traditional, but also quirky and discordant and ultimately catchy-as-anything in the context of rampaging noise.

“Lyrically it was directed at the spiteful art of creating easy targets and fomenting paranoia and revulsion, which is something that I feel has become de rigueur in very recent times.

“I really let loose on the more sporadic vocals at the end of the song – it’s a real barkfest at that point. Lovely.”

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism will be released on September 18 through Century Media Records and is now available to pre-oder in a variety of formats.

Speaking about the striking cover art, Greenway said: “The artwork specifically uses a white dove as a centrepiece, which of course is a commonly recognised symbol of peace and cooperation. The dove has been mauled very violently by a sterilising hand and in death appears particularly broken and bloodied.

“However, through the violence you can see an equality symbol in blood on the chest of the dove, which perhaps demonstrates – visually at least – that equality cuts through in the end.

“A positive amidst many negatives then, much like the album title itself being a bit of an oxymoron – the celebration of humanity even in the mangling jaws of negativity.”

The record will be Napalm Death’s follow-up to 2015’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat.

Napalm Death: Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

Napalm Death: Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

1. Fuck The Factoid

2. Backlash Just Because

3. That Curse Of Being In Thrall

4. Contagion

5. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre

6. Invigorating Clutch

7. Zero Gravitas Chamber

8. Fluxing Of The Muscle

9. Amoral

10. Throes Of Joy In the Jaws Of Defeatism

11. Acting In Gouged Faith

12. A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen