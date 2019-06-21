Nad Sylvan shares video for his powerful new single Whoa (Always Been Without You)

Nad Sylvan has released a video for his new single Whoa (Always Been Without You).

It’s the latest material taken from the Steve Hackett vocalist’s upcoming album The Regal Bastard, which is set to arrive on July 5 through InsideOut Music.

Sylvan previously shared I Am The Sea and Meet Your Maker from the third and final part of his Vampire trilogy, which began with 2015’s Courting The Widow.

Nad says: "Whoa (Always Been Without You) is one of those gifts that just came to me while I was on tour in Italy last summer. It kept pounding in my head, like someone’s knocking on your door and won’t stop, even if you open it.

“To me, it’s probably the strongest song on the album. Very relatable lyrics, we’re all waiting for that big life-changing moment in life, no matter the circumstances.”

Sylvan is joined on the album by artists including Hackett, Tony Levin, Nick D’Virgilio, Guthrie Govan, Jonas Reingold, Nick Beggs and singers Tania Doko, Sheona Urquhart and Jade Ell.

The Regal Bastard will be released as a limited CD Digipak which will include two bonus tracks, on gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Nad Sylvan: The Regal Bastard

1. I Am The Sea

2. Oahu

3. Whoa (Always Been Without You)

4. Meet Your Maker

5. The Regal Bastard

6. Leave Me On These Waters

7. Honey I’m Home

8. Diva Time (Bonus Track)

9. The Lake Isle of Innisfree (Bonus Track)