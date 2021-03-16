Myles Kennedy releases the title track and music video from his new solo album The Ides Of March

Myles Kennedy has released the title track and accompanying music video from his upcoming solo album The Ides Of March, which is out May 14 on Napalm Records.

The Ides Of March is the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist's second solo album, following up on 2018's Year Of The Tiger. Kennedy is joined on The Ides Of March by his longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and his bassist Tim Tournier. The epic title track is the longest song on the album, clocking in at nearly 8 minutes. Talking about the track, Kennedy comments:

“Written quickly one night after having a few drinks, it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt during the beginning of the pandemic. We were bored, frustrated, and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy. What I like about the narrative, is it pushes the idea that if everything is going to hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion.”

Speaking with Download TV last summer, Kennedy gave fans an insight into what they can expect from the record.

“It’s definitely a little more plugged in, as far as the overall approach," he said. "Year Of The Tiger leans heavily on the acoustic side of things and definitely has a blues vibe.

"This continues in the sense that this is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player. With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited."

The Ides Of March is available for pre-order now.