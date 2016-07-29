My Chemical Romance reveal The Black Parade bonus tracks

My Chemical Romance have revealed the 11 unheard bonus tracks featured in the 10th anniversary edition of The Black Parade.
It includes a rough mix of The Five of Us Are Dying – the song that became iconic track Welcome To The Black Parade.
Gerard Way and co caused an explosion of reunion speculation when they teased the release last week, and were forced to emphasise that they weren’t planning to get back together.
But the band said: “Thanks so much for continuing to keep MCR in your minds and in your hearts.”
The reissue, entitled The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts, arrives on September 23 – a month before the actual 10th anniversary. It’s available for pre-order now, with an instant download of The Five Of Us Are Dying.
My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts bonus tracks
- The Five of Us Are Dying – rough mix
- Kill All Your Friends – live demo
- Party At The End Of The World – live demo
- Mama – live demo
- My Way Home Is Through You – live demo
- Not That Kind Of Girl – live demo
- House of Wolves, Version 1 – live demo
- House of Wolves, Version 2 – live demo
- Emily – rough mix
- Disenchanted – live demo
- All The Angels – live demo