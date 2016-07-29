My Chemical Romance reveal The Black Parade bonus tracks

My Chemical Romance have revealed the 11 unheard bonus tracks featured in the 10th anniversary edition of The Black Parade.

It includes a rough mix of The Five of Us Are Dying – the song that became iconic track Welcome To The Black Parade.

Gerard Way and co caused an explosion of reunion speculation when they teased the release last week, and were forced to emphasise that they weren’t planning to get back together.

But the band said: “Thanks so much for continuing to keep MCR in your minds and in your hearts.”

The reissue, entitled The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts, arrives on September 23 – a month before the actual 10th anniversary. It’s available for pre-order now, with an instant download of The Five Of Us Are Dying.

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts bonus tracks

The Five of Us Are Dying – rough mix

Kill All Your Friends – live demo

Party At The End Of The World – live demo

Mama – live demo

My Way Home Is Through You – live demo

Not That Kind Of Girl – live demo

House of Wolves, Version 1 – live demo

House of Wolves, Version 2 – live demo

Emily – rough mix

Disenchanted – live demo

All The Angels – live demo

The Top 10 Best My Chemical Romance Songs