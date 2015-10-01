Muse want to ‘lose minds’ on Drones follow-up

Muse have already started discussing the follow-up to seventh album Drones, says drummer Dominic Howard.

And although they haven’t put any firm plans in place, he has several suggestions for the general direction.

Drones was released in June and the band are gearing up for 2016’s world tour to support it.

Howard tells the South China Morning Post: “We’ve talked about it – but we haven’t really talked about when or where.

“I just know we need to do something really different to anything we’ve done before. It’s time to kind of lose our minds a little bit more in the studio, and delve into areas of music that we’re not used to or comfortable with.”

He says the band have gathered a few “small ideas about how we think we can evolve,” and adds: “That’s the key thing – evolving.”

