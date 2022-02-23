Ms Amy Birks and White Sail join Cyan and Omega Point for Robin all dayer

Ms Amy Birks and folky proggers White Sails have been added to the Robin all day event A Brave New Day on April 24 which is headlined by the reformed Cyan and also features new prog outfit Omega Point.

"We are delighted to announce two wonderful new acts to the A Brave New Day lineup," the organisers say. "Please welcome the marvellous Ms Amy Birks, and the magical White Sails. We’re so pleased to have them join us on this bill which, you have to admit, is really turning out to be a fantastic, eclectic, and exciting lineup."

A further act is expected to be added to the bill.

Ms Amy Birks recently released a video for the title track of her upcoming album In Our Souls, which she will release in June.

White Sails feature harpist Sarah Dean, who has worked with Heather Findlay and Luna Rossa, along with bandmates Jane Stockdale and Chris Bartram.

Get tickets.