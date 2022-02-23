Ms Amy Birks and White Sail join Cyan and Omega Point for Robin all dayer

By ( ) published

Great variety of UK prog lined up for all day concert at prog venue The Robin in April

Amy Birks
(Image credit: Richard Shakespeare)

Ms Amy Birks and folky proggers White Sails have been added to the Robin all day event A Brave New Day on April 24 which is headlined by the reformed Cyan and also features new prog outfit Omega Point.

"We are delighted to announce two wonderful new acts to the A Brave New Day lineup," the organisers say. "Please welcome the marvellous Ms Amy Birks, and the magical White Sails. We’re so pleased to have them join us on this bill which, you have to admit, is really turning out to be a fantastic, eclectic, and exciting lineup."

A further act is expected to be added to the bill.

Ms Amy Birks recently released a video for the title track of her upcoming album In Our Souls, which she will release in June. 

White Sails feature harpist Sarah Dean, who has worked with Heather Findlay and Luna Rossa, along with bandmates Jane Stockdale and Chris Bartram.

Get tickets.

Cyan

(Image credit: Pres)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.