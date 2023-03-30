Motorpsycho announce for English live dates for June

Norwegian prog rockers Motorpsycho have announced four live dates in England for June of this year. The short trek will see the band playing Southampton, London, Colchester and Leeds. These are the band's first UK shows for three years.

The band released their most recent album, Ancient Astronauts in August of last year. The follow-up to last years Kingdom Of Oblivion was recorded as a trio of Bent Sæther, Hans Magnus and Tomas Järmyr, with guitarist Reine Fiske based in Stockholm and international travel made difficult through Covid. Ancient Astronauts was recorded largely live Amper Tone studio in Oslo in the summer of 2021.

Motorpsycho June live dates:

Jun 22: Southampton The 1865

Jun 23: London O2 Islington Academy

Jun 24: Colchester Arts Centre

Jun 25: Leeds The Key Club

Get tickets.