Motorpsycho announce new album Kingdom Of Oblivion

Norwegian prog trio Motorpsycho have announced that they will release their latest album, Kingdom Of Oblivion, through Stickman Records on April 16. The new album artwork for the follow-up to 2020's The All Is One (which was voted in the top four albums of last year by Prog Magazine writers and has been nominated for a Best Rock Album at this year's Norwegian Grammy Awards, the Spellemannprisens, in April, has been created by Sverre Malling and you can see it below.

"It is clear to us that TAIO reached a pretty wide audience, and we are as grateful as ever for all of you taking the time to listen to what we do," say the band in a statement on their website. "It is really important to us to not become an oldies band merely dealing in nostalgia, and the only way we can avoid that is by forging ahead and trying to make music that is true to who we are. When you lot show your appreciation by buying the new records and not just baying for the old schlägers, that makes it all feel worthwhile and important, and that is all we can ask."

Motorpsycho will release the first new music from Kingdom Of Oblivion, The Waning Part 1, online in the next few weeks. Kingdom of Oblivion will be available on 2LP, CD and digitally.

Pre-orders open on March 5.