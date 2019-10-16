Motorhead ex Mikkey Dee reacts to Rock Hall snub

Earlier this week it was revealed that Motorhead had received their very first nomination for The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The band were named alongside Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, T-Rex, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Pat Benatar, Todd Rundgren, Depeche Mode, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Kraftwerk, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – who all have a shot of making it into the Rock Hall in 2020.

However, one point that has drawn criticism from some fans is the fact that if Motorhead do indeed get the nod for next year’s ceremony, only the lineup of Lemmy, ‘Fast’ Eddie Carke and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor will be enshrined.

And it’s a point which former drummer Mikkey Dee has picked up in an interview with Billboard.

He says: “That is pure wrong, I would say – and I know Phil Campbell will be very disappointed, too. We've been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought Motorhead to what it was.

“We did 25 years out of the 40. The original band lasted just a few years. They started it off, but as Lemmy said himself, they wouldn't have lasted another six months doing that lineup.

“I don't think we would've been where we are today without the 25 years we spent touring."

However, Dee says that despite the personal setback, he’d be delighted to see the band given the recognition they deserve if they’re named as part of the Class Of 2020.

He says: “If anyone really deserves to be in that Hall Of Fame, it's Motorhead in so many ways because of the inspiration on thousands of bands. Even the biggest of the biggest have been so influenced by Motorhead and Lemmy.

"It's the real deal. If you talk to Ozzy Osbourne, he thinks that Motorhead should have been in before Black Sabbath.”

And, should Motorhead be inducted, will Dee be at the ceremony?

“Absolutely,” he says. “I think that’s a must – Phil and me have to attend and play. It would be a real honour.”

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, 2020, with the final selection set to be announced early next year.

The Class Of 2019 was Def Leppard, The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson who were all named in March this year.