Motionless In White announce UK tour dates

Motionless In White have announced a UK tour for early next year.

The band are currently on the road across Europe and will play at the UK’s Download festival later today (June 9) – but that hasn’t stopped them from lining up further dates in support of their recently released fourth studio album titled Graveyard Shift, which came out last month via Roadrunner Records.

Frontman Chris Motionless says: “After much demand by the UK fans, we are thrilled to announce that we will finally be coming back for another headline run in January 2018.

“By the time this headliner starts, with the exception of Download 2017, it will have been two years since the last time we’ve stepped foot to actually play in the UK and I think all of our fans will agree with me in saying that that is too fucking long.”

He adds: “It’s always a pleasure to see the fans reaching out, asking when we will be back – and after pushing to make it as soon as possible, January 2018 will finally be that time.

“See you soon – and thank you for always wanting to have Motionless In White come play for you!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, June 16, from all usual ticket agents and via LiveNation.

Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 05: Luxembourg The A’s Mayhem, Luxembourg

Jun 06: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Stasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23-24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jan 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jan 19: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 20: Leeds Stylus, UK

Jan 22: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 23: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Jan 25: London Koko, UK

Jan 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 27: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 28: Norwich Waterfront, UK

