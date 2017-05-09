Motionless In White release Eternally Yours video

Motionless In White have released a video for their new track Eternally Yours.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Graveyard Shift which which came out last week via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about the track, the band said: “We are incredibly proud of this song. We feel it embodies the heart and soul of Motionless In White – demonstrating many aspects of the evolution of the band thus far, while standing firm on the foundation we have built with our preceding records.

“It is collectively one of our favourite tracks of the band’s entire discography.”

The cover art for Graveyard Shift, which can be seen below, was selected from more than 2000 competition entries in partnership with Creative Allies, with Crystal Johnson’s design coming top.

Motionless In White are currently on the road across North America and will return to Europe in June in support of Graveyard Shift.

Motionless In White Graveyard Shift tracklist

Rats Queen For Queen Necessary Evil (Featuring Korn’s Jonathan Davis) Soft Untouchable Not My Type: Dead As Fuck 2 The Ladder Voices LOUD (Fuck It) 570 Hourglass Eternally Yours

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 05: Luxembourg The A’s Mayhem, Luxembourg

Jun 06: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Stasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23-24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

