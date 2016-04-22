Mothertongue in live Perfect Zero video

Mothertongue have released a video featuring a live performance of their track Perfect Zero.

The studio version appears on their debut album Unsongs, launched earlier this month via Bad Elephant Music.

The live cut was recorded at the Castle Hotel, Manchester, at the album launch event on April 8. It was produced and directed by drummer John Simm.

Bad Elephant say: “With its incisive, intelligent lyrics and first-class musicianship, Unsongs is unlike anything you will have heard in recent years. The music will lead you on a roller-coaster journey of acid jazz inventiveness that’s a big heap of noisy and light, and also includes a lot of brass – because everyone likes brass, right?”

The album is on sale now.

Mothertongue: Unsongs tracklist